China calls US debt trap accusation 'irresponsible'

China has lent hundreds of billions of dollars to build infrastructure in developing countries, but lending has tailed off since 2016 as many projects have failed to pay the expected financial dividends.

"I am very, very concerned about some of the activities that China engages in globally, engaging in countries in ways that leave them trapped in debt and don't promote economic development," Yellen said on Wednesday.

In response, the Chinese government on Thursday said the debt problems of the world were made worse by the United States due to what Beijing called an "unprecedented rate" of interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve.

"We do not accept unreasonable accusations from the United States," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said in a news briefing on Thursday.