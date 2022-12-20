    বাংলা

    Bank of England unveils first notes featuring King Charles

    The new five, 10, 20 and 50 pound polymer bank notes feature a portrait of Charles on the front, as well as a cameo of him in the bank notes' see-through security window

    Reuters
    Published : 20 Dec 2022, 04:38 AM
    Updated : 20 Dec 2022, 04:38 AM

    The Bank of England unveiled its first bank notes featuring King Charles on Tuesday, which will enter into circulation from the middle of 2024 to gradually replace those featuring his mother Queen Elizabeth.

    Charles became king in September following Queen Elizabeth's death after 70 years on the throne.

    The new five, 10, 20 and 50 pound polymer bank notes feature a portrait of Charles on the front, as well as a cameo of him in the bank notes' see-through security window, but are otherwise unchanged from their current designs.

    "This is a significant moment, as The King is only the second monarch to feature on our banknotes," BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said in a statement.

    Queen Elizabeth first appeared on BoE bank notes in 1960, in contrast to British coins which have long featured images of the country's rulers.

    Britain's Royal Mint began issuing the first coins featuring Charles's profile into general circulation on Dec 8.

    The BoE does not intend to withdraw bank notes featuring Queen Elizabeth until they are worn out, so the two types of note will both be in circulation for some years.

