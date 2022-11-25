India says falling commodity prices to ease inflationary pressures

India's inflation is likely to ease in the coming months, partly due to fall in commodity prices, India's finance ministry said in a monthly economic report.

India's annual retail inflation has remained above the central bank's tolerance limit of 2% to 6% since January, even as it eased to 6.77% in October helped by slower rise in food prices and base effect.

"Easing international commodity prices and new Kharif arrival are also set to dampen inflationary pressures in the coming months," the report said. "Kharif" refers to the crop season harvested in October and November.