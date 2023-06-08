Indian shares rise after RBI keeps rates unchanged

Indian shares rose on Thursday, with the benchmarks closing in on all-time highs, after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) maintained key policy rates, as widely expected.

The blue-chip Nifty 50 index was up 0.23% at 18,770.20 as of 10:44 am IST, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.23% to 63,285.99. Both the indexes were up 0.12% ahead of the RBI rate decision.

The RBI's monetary policy committee (MPC) left the repo rate at 6.50% for a second straight meeting.