    বাংলা

    India ties up with UAE to settle trade in rupees

    The two countries also agreed to set up a real-time payment link to facilitate easier cross-border money transfers

    Reuters
    Published : 16 July 2023, 02:13 AM
    Updated : 16 July 2023, 02:13 AM

    India has signed an agreement with the United Arab Emirates that will allow it to settle trade in rupees instead of dollars, boosting India's efforts to cut transaction costs by eliminating dollar conversions.

    During a visit by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the UAE on Saturday, the two countries also agreed to set up a real-time payment link to facilitate easier cross-border money transfers.

    The two agreements will enable "seamless cross-border transactions and payments, and foster greater economic cooperation", said a statement from the Reserve Bank of India on Saturday.

    India, the world's third biggest oil importer and consumer and whose central bank last year announced a framework for settling global trade in rupees, currently pays for UAE oil in dollars.

    Bilateral trade between the two countries was $84.5 billion in the year from April 2022 to March 2023.

    An official with knowledge of the details of the agreement said India could make its first rupee payment for UAE oil to Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC), Reuters reported on Friday.

    The Reserve Bank of India said the two central banks agreed to link India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and UAE's Instant Payment Platform (IPP).

     Such arrangements, which are a growing trend in Asia, typically lower the cost of payments.

     Modi landed in Abu Dhabi earlier on Saturday for a one-day visit and met President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

    RELATED STORIES
    Dream11 and MPL logos are displayed in front of the Indian flag in this Illustration from Sept 14, 2022.
    Indian gaming firms say new tax will stifle investment
    Over 100 gaming firms said in a letter to India's finance ministry that the new 28% tax will put $2.5 billion already invested in the sector at risk
    Actor Kevin Spacey walks outside Southwark Crown Court, as his trial over charges related to allegations of sex offences continues, in London, Britain, Jul 14, 2023.
    Sexual assault accusation is 'absolute bollocks': Spacey
    Spacey, 63, has pleaded not guilty at London's Southwark Crown Court to 12 charges of sexual offences allegedly committed against four men
    Actor Kevin Spacey walks outside the Southwark Crown Court on the day of his trial over charges related to allegations of sex offences, in London, Britain, Jun 30, 2023.
    Kevin Spacey tried to groom me, man tells UK court
    Spacey, 63, is accused of a dozen allegations of sex offences committed against four men between 2001 and 2013, when they were aged in their 20s and 30s
    A view of a young grey mangrove (avicennia marina), which can grow in highly saline water, most commonly in the UAE, at the Eastern Mangrove National Park, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, June 5, 2023. United Arab Emirates mangroves combat climate change, providing diverse ecosystem, wildlife, and recreational grounds.
    UAE looks to salty, muddy mangroves in climate change fight
    The UAE plans to plant another 100 million mangroves by 2030 on top of its current 60 million over 183 square kilometres

    Opinion

    NATO dodges bullet on Sweden, identifies new divisions
    Peter Apps
    Is Germany the new defining military power in Europe?
    Peter Apps
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan