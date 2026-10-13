Bangladeshi mother and son die in Abu Dhabi road crash, father hospitalised

An expatriate Bangladeshi mother and her teenage son have been killed in a road accident in the United Arab Emirates’s Abu Dhabi. The deceased woman's husband is undergoing treatment at the hospital for injuries.

The dead have been identified as Ashima Chowdhury, 48, and her son Aritra Biswas, 15. Her husband has been identified as Sourav Biswas. They family hail from Purba Kadhurkhil village in Chattogram’s Boalkhali Upazila.

Their family friend and Abu Dhabi expatriate leader Sajal Chowdhury confirmed the accident took place in Al Wathba area on the outskirts of Abu Dhabi on Monday night.

He said, "That night, Sourav Biswas was driving his Toyota Yaris car to a family function in Al Wathba with his family. When they reached Al Wathba Exit-47 on Abu Dhabi’s Al Ain Road, a Nissan Safari four-wheeler hit their car from behind."

As a result, Sourav's car was damaged and the mother and son died on the spot. Following the incident, Abu Dhabi police arrived to rescue the injured and took them to the local Mafraq Hospital.

Doctors on duty there declared the mother and son dead, admitting the injured father for treatment. Abu Dhabi police have already seized the vehicle involved in the accident and arrested the driver.

Abu Dhabi expatriate journalist Sanjit Shil said that Sourav was an engineer by profession and had been living in Abu Dhabi with his family for the past two and a half decades. He has a construction business.

The deceased Ashima worked at a travel agency in Abu Dhabi. She was also a well-known musician and social organiser in the diaspora. The couple also has a daughter, who is studying at a university in Dubai Knowledge Park.

Currently, the bodies of the mother and son are kept at the Baniyas Central Morgue in Abu Dhabi. The bodies will be sent back to Bangladesh after completing the necessary legal investigation and formalities.