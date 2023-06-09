From restaurants to water towers, unrest dents Senegal's economy

"There was a clear intention to affect the normal functioning of our economic activity. Targets were not chosen fortuitously," Interior Minister Antoine Felix Abdoulaye Diome said over the weekend.

Stations for an electric bus network were torn down, derailing a major project aimed at reducing the capital's notorious congestion and pollution.

An attack on a state-owned water plant could create shortages in Dakar, where it hasn't rained for eight months and where water cuts are common, Diome said.

In the city of Mbour, a new KFC franchise has shut and laid off 30 employees after it was ransacked on Thursday, said a spokesperson for Sedima Group, the local poultry company running the franchise.

The restaurant lost thousands of dollars in stock and machinery after protesters smashed their way inside.

DAILY DISRUPTIONS

Aside from the damage, a day of protests can slow economic output by the equivalent of up to around $33 million per day, the government estimates.

Citizens rapidly feel the pinch in a country where over 95% of the work is informal, according to the International Labour Organization.