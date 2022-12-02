Mexico to hike minimum wage by 20% in 2023, raising inflation worries

Mexico will raise the minimum wage by 20% next year after employers, labor representatives and the government reached an agreement, officials said on Thursday, although some critics warned the move could fuel inflation.

The standard minimum wage will rise to around 207 pesos ($10.82) a day from 172.87 pesos ($9.03) a day, Labor Minister Luisa Maria Alcalde said during a regular news conference alongside President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

For workers along the US-Mexico border, wages will rise to 312 pesos a day from 260 pesos a day.

The hike follows double digit-percent raises by Lopez Obrador's administration every year since he took office at the end of 2018, seeking to curb Mexico's vast income disparity.

The latest minimum wage increase was calculated taking inflation into account, particularly price increases for basic goods, Lopez Obrador told reporters, playing down inflation concerns.