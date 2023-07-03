    বাংলা

    Bangladesh inflation slows slightly to 9.74% in June

    In May, the consumer price index increased by 9.94 percent, the fastest in a decade

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 3 July 2023, 01:36 PM
    Updated : 3 July 2023, 01:36 PM

    Consumer prices have slowed slightly to 9.74 percent in June, compared to 7.56 percent a year earlier, after hitting the highest in a decade in May, according to government data.

    General inflation last month was driven by a 9.73 percent rise in food inflation from 9.24 percent in May, the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics said on Monday.

    Non-food inflation was 9.60 percent against 9.96 percent in May.

    People in the rural areas suffered more in June with the inflation rate at 9.82 percent in these areas. In urban areas, the rate was 9.45 percent.

    The government has taken a slew of measures at the advice of the International Monetary Fund under a $4.7 billion lending progamme, cutting subsidies for the energy sector and hiking the fuel price.

    The government increased gas prices for industrial units and power producers in January . Thereafter, power prices were hiked three times in January and February, each time by an average of 5 percent at the retail level, directly raising the prices of essential goods.

    In this situation, economists and members of the public expected Kamal to announce steps to control inflation in the budget, but a lack of particular measures to keep prices down has frustrated analysts.

    Despite the 9.94 percent inflation in May, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal set a target to bring down the indicator to 6 percent in the budget for 2023-24 fiscal year.

    Even his cabinet colleague Planning Minister MA Mannan said bringing the rate down to 6 percent from the current level was “going to be very difficult, if not impossible”.

    Mannan advised Bangladeshis to tighten their belts, spend less, and cut out waste as they prepare for a “difficult period”.

