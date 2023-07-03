Bangladesh inflation slows slightly to 9.74% in June

Consumer prices have slowed slightly to 9.74 percent in June, compared to 7.56 percent a year earlier, after hitting the highest in a decade in May, according to government data.

General inflation last month was driven by a 9.73 percent rise in food inflation from 9.24 percent in May, the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics said on Monday.

Non-food inflation was 9.60 percent against 9.96 percent in May.

People in the rural areas suffered more in June with the inflation rate at 9.82 percent in these areas. In urban areas, the rate was 9.45 percent.