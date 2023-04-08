US banks are dangling promotions to lock in customer deposits, analysts say

DEPOSIT OUTFLOW STABILIZING

The Fed’s data showed smaller US banks -- defined as any lender that is not among the largest 25 US banks ranked by assets -- saw their deposits stabilize in the week of March 22, down just $1.1 billion from the previous week on a non-seasonally adjusted basis.

That compares with $185 billion of deposits that were yanked out of smaller lenders by panicked customers during the week ending March 15, after SVB collapsed. That said, the Fed’s data showed deposits at smaller banks were still down some $216 billion during the week ending March 22 from a December high.

The Independent Community Bankers of America, an industry group, said some of its members had actually gained deposits in recent weeks as consumers and small businesses sought out banks with strong ties to their local markets.

“Community banks have not reported widespread withdrawals in response to the SVB failure," said Anne Balcer, senior executive vice president, chief of government relations and public policy at the ICBA.

"Main Street community banks are there for their customers during uncertain times and have proven to be resilient through economic cycles."

Meanwhile, large US banks lost out on $96.2 billion in deposits in the week ending Mar 22, the Fed data showed. Several analysts attributed to decline to depositors moving their cash to higher-yielding money market funds.

Deposits at large banks dropped some $519 billion from as high as $11.2 trillion in February last year.

Banks act as middlemen in the economy by taking deposits and making loans. So far, the decline in deposits hasn't stopped them from extending credit to households and businesses.

“Tighter funding conditions for banks have not translated into any notable deceleration in aggregate US banking sector loan growth relative to February levels,” analysts at Moody’s Investors Service said in a note.