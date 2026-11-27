Of the 112 workers selected through Bangladesh Overseas Employment and Services Limited (BOESL), 103 have arrived in Malaysia in the early hours of Friday. The remaining nine were unable to travel because some of their required documents were incomplete.

The Bangladesh High Commission in Kuala Lumpur said the nine workers would also travel to Malaysia once their documents were in order.

The workers arrived as part of the resumption of recruitment of Bangladeshi workers in Malaysia after a hiatus of nearly two and a half years. They will work for DHL Supply Chain Malaysia.

The high commission's First Secretary (Press) Tarikul Islam told bdnews24.com: “Although 112 new workers were scheduled to arrive on the first flight, 103 have arrived as some of the required documents of nine workers were incomplete. The remaining nine will come later.”

Bangladesh High Commissioner to Malaysia Manjurul Karim Khan Chowdhury welcomed the 103 workers as they emerged from the airport around 4am after completing immigration and other formalities.

He was accompanied by Deputy High Commissioner Shahanara Monika and DHL officials.

Welcoming the new workers, High Commissioner Manjurul Karim Khan said: “Many Bangladeshis are already here and have earned a good reputation through their work. I hope you will uphold that reputation. Many of you are new to Malaysia. Malaysia is a friendly country to us, so you will not feel entirely as though you are in a foreign land.

“Nevertheless, every country has its own laws. You have come here to work, so you must respect the laws and culture of this country. You must not do anything that might offend the local people or make them feel that you are being disrespectful towards them.”

Cautioning the workers that social media activity, including what people follow and share, is monitored in Malaysia, the high commissioner said: “Sometimes even innocent people face various difficulties because of this. We would particularly urge you to exercise extreme caution when using social media.

“You must not share anything objectionable that could put you and your colleagues at risk and damage Bangladesh's image.”

DHL later transported the new workers to its facilities in two groups. One group was taken to the state of Penang and the other to Shah Alam, near Kuala Lumpur.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman saw the workers off at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.

He wished them good health and expressed hope that they would earn a good reputation through their work while respecting Malaysia's culture and laws.

The prime minister also said initiatives were being launched to equip Bangladeshi workers with skills suited to international labour market demands and provide them with language training for their destination countries.

Malaysia had suspended the recruitment of Bangladeshi workers in June 2024 amid allegations of recruitment syndicates, excessive migration costs, corruption and worker exploitation.

The country had recruited around 450,000 Bangladeshi workers between 2022 and May 31, 2024.

During his first overseas visit as prime minister in June, Tarique travelled to Malaysia and urged his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim at a bilateral meeting to reopen the labour market swiftly and recruit more Bangladeshi workers.

The government said at the time that the two leaders had agreed to reduce migration costs and make the recruitment process transparent, fair and affordable.

Following a lengthy process, workers were selected through BOESL from among 4,039 applicants based on a public electronic lottery and direct interviews with the employer. Of them, 112 were selected for the first batch.

According to BOESL, the workers will be employed at DHL Supply Chain on renewable three-year contracts with a salary of 1,700 Malaysian ringgit. The employer will also provide accommodation and medical benefits.

Under the programme, another 225 workers are expected to be sent to Malaysia at no cost in December.

BOESL has already received recruitment requests for a total of 1,048 workers from four Malaysian companies.