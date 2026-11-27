Zehad Khan, who contested the 13th parliamentary election as a Jamaat-e-Islami candidate, will be the party's nominee for the by-election in the Kishoreganj-3 (Karimganj-Tarail) constituency.

Jamaat Secretary General Mia Golam Porwar announced the decision after a meeting of the party's executive council at its central office in Dhaka's Moghbazar on Thursday night.

He said, “The executive council meeting also decided that the party would contest the by-election in the Kishoreganj-3 constituency. Zehad, who was the party's candidate in the parliamentary election, will remain its nominee for the upcoming by-election.”

Jamaat candidate Jehad Khan is the brother-in-law of former president Abdul Hamid, who served two terms.

In the 13th parliamentary election held on Feb 12, BNP candidate Osman Faruk won the Kishoreganj-3 seat with 112,466 votes under the party's paddy sheaf symbol. His closest rival, Jamaat's Zehad, secured 102,476 votes.

Osman Faruk resigned due to ill health, and the Kishoreganj-3 constituency was declared vacant from Nov 15. Accordingly, the by-election must be held by Feb 17.

Meanwhile, Jamaat said the executive council meeting discussed the overall political situation in the country, the party's meeting with the Election Commission on local government polls, and its participation in the by-election in Kishoreganj-3.

Party Ameer Shafiqur Rahman chaired the meeting.

Mia Golam Porwar said the meeting also decided that the alliance would hold talks with the prime minister after the ongoing dialogue with the National Citizen Party (NCP).

He said the NCP would also take part in the alliance-level talks.