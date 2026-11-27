Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has given badminton sets to a group of children to encourage them to take up winter sports.

The prime minister handed out the equipment after offering Friday prayers at the Central Jame Mosque at the Bangladesh Navy Headquarters in Banani, Deputy Press Secretary Md Suzauddhowla said.

“After the prayers, the honourable prime minister gifted badminton sets to a group of children and encouraged them to play sports regularly,” he said.

Tarique also asked about the children's well-being and encouraged them to share their sports equipment with others.

The deputy press secretary said the gesture was intended to foster friendship, cooperation and a spirit of sharing among children and adolescents.

Last Friday, the prime minister distributed footballs and volleyball equipment to children at the same venue.