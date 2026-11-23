A street in the US city of Chicago has been named after the late former Bangladeshi prime minister Khaleda Zia, with a sign unveiled near the iconic Willis Tower.

The sign was unveiled at a ceremony on Sunday afternoon local time by Chicago City Alderman Gilbert Villegas.

A section of Upper Wacker Drive near Willis Tower has been named “Mother of Democracy Begum Khaleda Zia Way”.

The tower, formerly known as the Sears Tower, was designed by renowned Bangladeshi architect Fazlur Rahman Khan.

Villegas proposed the naming on Sept 23 to honour Khaleda, Bangladesh’s first female prime minister. The street was renamed following his proposal.

Bangladesh Ambassador to the United States Tareq Mohammad Ariful Islam said at the ceremony that Khaleda had shown through her life and struggles that power was temporary, while ideals, honesty, patriotism and sacrifice endured.

That was why millions of Bangladeshis remembered her as “Deshnetri” or leader of the nation and the “Mother of Democracy”, he added.

Giash Ahmed, a member of the BNP's National Executive Committee, said naming a street after Khaleda in a world-famous city like Chicago was more than a tribute to a great leader, it was also a moment of historic pride for Bangladesh’s democratic struggle, its sacrifices and the expatriate community.

He said Khaleda had been a symbol of uncompromising leadership, from the movement against the HM Ershad regime to the political crisis of 2007-08 and the prolonged movement against what he described as “fascist rule”.

“She gave up personal comfort and went to prison in the fight for democracy and people’s rights, but never bowed to injustice or autocratic rule.”

Golam Mortoza, press minister at the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington, said Khaleda’s ideals and her uncompromising struggle for democracy would continue to inspire future generations.