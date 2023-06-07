England's Moeen to come out of Test retirement for Ashes

Moeen made his Test debut in 2014 and played his last Test against India at the Oval in September 2021. He scored 2,914 runs in 64 tests at an average of 28.29, and picked up 195 wickets with his off-spin.

"We reached out to 'Mo' early this week about returning to Test cricket. Having had a couple of days to reflect, Mo is excited to join the squad and play test cricket again," Key said.

"His vast experience, along with his all-round ability, will benefit our Ashes campaign."