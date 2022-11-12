England and Pakistan eye T20 title in throwback final

England, the reigning 50-overs world champions, are looking to win a second global T20 title after their 2010 triumph and to build on the legacy of former captain Eoin Morgan, who transformed the team into a white-ball juggernaut.

New skipper Jos Buttler had big shoes to fill following Morgan's retirement but has led from the front with rehabilitated opener Alex Hales.

Opening partnerships were decisive in the semi-finals, with Buttler and Hales routing India with a 170-run stand the night after Babar and Mohammad Rizwan set up victory over New Zealand with a 105-run stand.

Both teams' bowlers will be under pressure to strike early, lest the game quickly get away from them.

"Utilising the powerplay to grab as many wickets will be essential for the match," said Babar.

There are few secrets between the teams, with Pakistan edged 4-3 by England in a T20 series at home.

They also played a rain-affected World Cup warm-up in Brisbane, which England won by six wickets.

UNHAPPY HUNTING GROUND

Neither have had success in this tournament at the MCG, though, with Pakistan losing a Super 12 thriller to arch-rivals India and England having their sole blemish against Ireland in a rain-hit upset.

"Obviously the Ireland match is a big disappointment for us as a team throughout this tournament, but certainly feels a long time ago now," said Buttler.

"I think we've seen a reaction to that game in the rest of the cricket we've played so far."

Pakistan are likely to be unchanged but England could opt to bring back express paceman Mark Wood and number three batsman Dawid Malan if the pair are fit.

The final has been billed as a battle between Pakistan's vaunted pace attack and England's top order, but both sides boast other weapons.

England's Sam Curran has been a fearless death bowler while legspinner Adil Rashid proved an unlikely hero against India.