Dravid says India will not get complacent against Bangladesh

India resume their bid for a Twenty20 World Cup semi-final spot when they face Bangladesh on Wednesday and coach Rahul Dravid said there is no room for complacency despite the 2007 champions losing just one of their last 11 matches to their neighbours.

India registered wins over Pakistan and the Netherlands before crashing to a five-wicket defeat against South Africa, who lead Group 2 with five points.

With the top two from the group set to advance, India and Bangladesh each have four points, with Dravid's side having the edge on net run rate.