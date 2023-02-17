Khawaja falls on 81, Australia 199-6 at tea

KL Rahul took a spectacular catch to stop Usman Khawaja short of his hundred as Australia slumped to 199-6 at tea on the opening day of the second test against India on Friday.

Khawaja featured in a second half-century partnership with Peter Handscomb to revive Australia before attempting a reverse-sweep against Ravindra Jadeja.

Rahul, manning the point region, flew to his right to take a terrific one-handed catch and end Khawaja's knock of 81.

Handscomb was batting on 36 at the break along with skipper Pat Cummins, whose unbeaten 23 included two sixes.