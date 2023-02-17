    বাংলা

    Khawaja falls on 81, Australia 199-6 at tea

    Peter Handscomb was batting on 36 at the break along with skipper Pat Cummins, whose unbeaten 23 included two sixes

    Reuters
    Published : 17 Feb 2023, 09:12 AM
    Updated : 17 Feb 2023, 09:12 AM

    KL Rahul took a spectacular catch to stop Usman Khawaja short of his hundred as Australia slumped to 199-6 at tea on the opening day of the second test against India on Friday.

    Khawaja featured in a second half-century partnership with Peter Handscomb to revive Australia before attempting a reverse-sweep against Ravindra Jadeja.

    Rahul, manning the point region, flew to his right to take a terrific one-handed catch and end Khawaja's knock of 81.

    Handscomb was batting on 36 at the break along with skipper Pat Cummins, whose unbeaten 23 included two sixes.

    With Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc still recovering from finger injuries, Australia took a bold selection gamble that left Cummins as their lone fast bowler.

    Travis Head replaced fellow batter Matt Renshaw but a bigger surprise was the inclusion of Matt Kuhnemann for his test debut as Australia's third spinner at the expense of paceman Scott Boland.

    Cummins opted to bat on a track that offered significant bounce but their openers endured a tough opening hour at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

    David Warner, who managed scores of one and 10 in their innings defeat in Nagpur, needed 21 balls to open his account.

    By then he had already been given lbw to Mohammed Shami, a decision that was overturned on review.

    Warner struggled against Mohammed Siraj in particular and was hit twice -- once on his arm and then on his helmet -- before Shami dismissed him caught behind for 15.

    Marnus Labuschagne (18) hit four fours before Ashwin struck twice in three balls to wreck Australia's top order.

    Labuschagne, rapped on the pad, was initially ruled not out but had to leave after India reviewed.

    Steve Smith fell two balls later, caught behind for a duck, but Khawaja kept going.

    The left-hander looked well set for his century before attempting an ill-advised reverse-sweep, and India got another quick wicket when Alex Carey perished in the slip for a duck.

    The home side brought in Shreyas Iyer for Suryakumar Yadav in the only change to the squad which had triumphed inside three days in Nagpur.

    RELATED STORIES
    New Zealand's Tom Blundell celebrates reaching his half century in the third Test against England at Yorkshire Cricket Ground, Leeds, Britain on June 24, 2022.
    Blundell shines before late NZ blunder on Day 2
    England finished the day on 79 for 2 with a lead of 98 runs at stumps
    Late Charles blitz sees Comilla edge out Sylhet to clinch their fourth BPL title
    Comilla beat Sylhet to claim BPL title
    Charles smashes an unbeaten 79 off 52 balls to pave the way to victory for the Victorians
    Cricket - Ashes - Second Test - Australia v England - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Australia - December 20, 2021 Australia's Cameron Green in
    Aussies seek Green boost to level series against India
    Left-arm quick Mitchell Starc and all-rounder Cameron Green missed the opener with finger injuries but are on the mend
    Bangladesh cricketer reports fixing approach at Women's T20 World Cup
    Bangladesh cricketer reports fixing approach at Women's T20 WC
    ICC's anti-corruption unit will look into the matter now

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher