Australia withdraw from Afghanistan ODI series over women's rights

"CA is committed to supporting growing the game for women and men around the world, including in Afghanistan, and will continue to engage with the Afghanistan Cricket Board in anticipation of improved conditions for women and girls in the country.

"We thank the Australian government for its support on this matter."

The series formed part of the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Super League, where the top eight teams automatically qualify for the 2023 World Cup. Australia have already qualified for the tournament.

Teams are awarded 10 points for wins, meaning Afghanistan, who are seventh in the standings, are set to receive 30 points for Australia's forfeiture, boosting their hopes of securing qualification for next year's World Cup in India.

ACB DISAPPOINTED

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said it was "extremely disappointed and saddened" by the decision to withdraw, adding that it would write to the ICC and rethink the participation of Afghan players in Australia's Big Bash League.

"Cricket Australia's decision to withdraw ... is coming after consultation and potential enforcement from the Australian Government which is an unfortunate attempt to enter the realm of politics and politicize the sport," the ACB said.

"By prioritising political interests over the principles of fair play and sportsmanship, Cricket Australia is undermining the integrity of the game and damaging the relationship between the two nations.