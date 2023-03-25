Afghan skipper Rashid hails maiden T20 win against Pakistan

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan hailed the team's maiden T20 victory against Pakistan but said their front-line batters need to improve ahead of the 50-overs World Cup in India later this year.

Rashid and his team mates humbled a new-look Pakistan by six wickets in the opening T20 International in Sharjah on Friday.

They restricted the young Pakistan side, led by Shadab Khan, to 92-9 and chased down the target with 13 balls to spare with Mohammad Nabi making an unbeaten 38 in the low-scoring contest to go with his two wickets with the ball.