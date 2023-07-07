    বাংলা

    Members access restricted at Lord's after Australia confrontation

    Three members were suspended after the Australian team were verbally abused during the second Ashes Test against England

    Reuters
    Published : 7 July 2023, 08:21 AM
    Updated : 7 July 2023, 08:21 AM

    Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) said it will take a "tougher stance" on the behaviour of its members and introduce measures to protect players at Lord's after the Australian team were verbally abused during the second Ashes Test against England.

    Three members were suspended after the incident in the Long Room, which occurred during the lunch interval after Jonny Bairstow's controversial stumping on the fifth day of the match, which Australia won to take a 2-0 lead in the series.

    MCC chair Bruce Carnegie-Brown said members who confronted the Australia players "brought shame" on the club, British media reported, citing an email sent to the organisation's members.

    The club will increase the size of the roped-off cordon used by teams as they make their way through the Long Room to their dressing rooms, and restrict members' access in and around the stairwells when teams are coming on or off the pitch.

    "During those periods, members will be required to wait at the ground floor or top floor level, with no access to either staircase," Carnegie-Brown wrote.

    The new measures will be brought in for the Twenty20 International match of the Women's Ashes series and remain in place for the rest of the 2023 season, when MCC's committee will conduct a review of the pavilion protocols.

    "The club will be taking a tougher stance on the general behaviour of members," Carnegie-Brown added. "We expect members not only to heed the words of our stewards in this regard, but to police one another's behaviour."

    RELATED STORIES
    Ashes - Second Test - England v Australia - Lords, London, Britain - July 1, 2023 Australia's Nathan Lyon struggles with his injury as he tries to run Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs/File Photo
    Lyon ruled out of rest of Ashes series
    Australia were hampered by his absence as he was unable to bowl but went on to win the second Test by 43 runs on Sunday
    Cricket - Ashes - Second Test - England v Australia - Lords, London, Britain - Jul 2, 2023 England's Ben Stokes reacts after reaching 150 runs
    'All we're thinking about is winning 3-2': Stokes
    The England captain said the team's approach boils down to making every player feel they have the freedom to play their own game, and then to execute that as best they can
    Cricket - Ashes - Second Test - England v Australia - Lords, London, Britain - July 2, 2023 Australia's Pat Cummins and England's Ben Stokes after the match
    England coach McCullum incensed by Bairstow stumping
    McCullum's comments triggered scorn in Australia, where media noted that he once stumped Muttiah Muralitharan when the Sri Lankan left his crease to congratulate a teammate
    Cricket - Ashes - Second Test - England v Australia - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - June 28, 2023 Australia's Steven Smith and Alex Carey walk off the filed at stumps Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
    Australia take firm grip on Lord's Test
    Steve Smith scored an unbeaten 85 to guide Australia to 339-5 as England wasted favourable bowling conditions

    Opinion

    Is Germany the new defining military power in Europe?
    Peter Apps
    Is oil market’s glass half full or half empty?
    John Kemp
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan