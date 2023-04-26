Noor's success at IPL's Gujarat pleases compatriot Rashid

Noor Ahmad's performance in his debut Indian Premier League (IPL) season has impressed his Gujarat Titans spin partner Rashid Khan, who says the teenager's growth augurs well for Afghan cricket.

Noor dismissed Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav and Tim David and was the pick of the Gujarat bowlers in Tuesday's 55-run victory over Mumbai Indians.

The 18-year-old spinner, who now has six wickets from three matches, has found a mentor at Gujarat in fellow Afghan Rashid and the duo have formed a potent partnership for the defending champions.

"It's great to have him in the side and share this bowling partnership with him," Rashid said of Noor, who made his international debut in a T20 match against Zimbabwe in June last year.

"That little kid just wants to learn. He is working so hard."