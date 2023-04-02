Sri Lanka shine in Super Over to seal T20 win over New Zealand

Sri Lanka defeated New Zealand via a Super Over in the opening Twenty20 international on Sunday for a 1-0 lead in the three-match series as Charith Asalanka hit a half-century before guiding them home in the tie-breaker.

The tourists comfortably chased down the nine runs needed for victory in the Super Over as Asalanka smashed a six and a four off Adam Milne, after Maheesh Theekshana's tight bowling restricted New Zealand.

"It was very exciting," said man-of-the-match Asalanka. "Two teams playing very nicely, but today was our day."

Sri Lanka, who were beaten in both the preceding Test and one-day international series by 2-0 margins, earlier posted a commanding 196-5 after being asked to bat with Asalanka smashing a 41-ball 67 and Kusal Perera making an unbeaten 53.