Cricketer Al-Amin Hossain gets permanent bail in domestic violence case

Al-Amin Hossain, who has played as a pacer for the Bangladesh national cricket team, has received permanent bail in a case filed by his wife over domestic violence surrounding demands for dowry.
Dhaka Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-8 Judge Begum Mafroza Parvin granted the bail petition on Tuesday.
On Sept 5, Al-Amin moved the High Court for anticipatory bail. The High Court bench of Justice Md Rezaul Hasan and Justice Md Atabullah granted him bail for a period of eight weeks.
On Sept 1, Al-Amin’s wife Israt Jahan filed a written complaint against him. On Sept 2, the Mirpur Model Police Station took the case.
The court instructed Al-Amin to surrender to the trial court after eight weeks. After the period passed, Al-Amin turned himself in to court through a lawyer and petitioned for permanent bail.
The bail petition was then heard and granted on Tuesday.
Another case is pending against Al-Amin under the Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Act 2010 at the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court.