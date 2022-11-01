Cricketer Al-Amin Hossain gets permanent bail in domestic violence case

Al-Amin Hossain, who has played as a pacer for the Bangladesh national cricket team, has received permanent bail in a case filed by his wife over domestic violence surrounding demands for dowry.

Dhaka Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-8 Judge Begum Mafroza Parvin granted the bail petition on Tuesday.

On Sept 5, Al-Amin moved the High Court for anticipatory bail. The High Court bench of Justice Md Rezaul Hasan and Justice Md Atabullah granted him bail for a period of eight weeks.