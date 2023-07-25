West Indies recall Hetmyer, Thomas for India ODIs

West Indies have recalled left-handed batsman Shimron Hetmyer and fast bowler Oshane Thomas for the three-match One Day International series against India beginning at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Thursday.

Former captains Nicholas Pooran and Jason Holder were not available for selection, while all-rounder Keemo Paul missed out with injury, Cricket West Indies said in a statement on Monday.

"We welcome Oshane and Shimron back into the group," chief selector Desmond Haynes said in the statement.

"Both have played at the international level before, with some success, and we believe they will fit well into the set-up.