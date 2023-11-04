After Bangladesh, Sri Lanka cancel practice over filthy Delhi air

The toxic haze in New Delhi forced Sri Lanka to cancel their training session on Saturday, disrupting their preparation for Monday's World Cup clash against Bangladesh in the heavily-polluted Indian capital.

New Delhi topped a real-time list of the world's most polluted cities compiled by Swiss group IQAir, which put the city's air quality index (AQI) at 640 in the "hazardous" category on Friday. Read full story

Bangladesh cancelled their training on Friday because of the toxic haze, which has blanketed the city where some schools were ordered closed as the AQI plummeted.