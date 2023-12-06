Mehidy, Taijul turn the screws on NZ after Tigers fold for 172

Spinners Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan Miraz took full advantage of the turning track in Mirpur and reduced New Zealand to 55 for 5 in response to the Tigers’ 172 all out on the opening day of the Mirpur Test.
Spin took 13 out of the 15 wickets that fell on the first day as the visitors sunk to 46 for five as Miraz snared three wickets with Taijul Islam grabbing two at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.
Play was called off at 4:16pm, at least 14 minutes before the scheduled end, due to bad light on a murky day in Dhaka.
Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Philips remained unbeaten on 12 and 5 respectively after the visitors ended up losing half their side in 49 minutes into their first innings.
Miraz went through the gates of opener Devon Conway (11) who was trying to leave an arm ball. Taijul removed Tom Latham (4) in the next over.
Taijul struck in his next over too, when Henry Nicholls (1) was caught at mid-on by Shoriful Islam.
Miraz then had two in three balls in the 12th over when Shahadat Hossain took a good catch at short-leg, to remove Kane Williamson (13). In the next ball, Tom Blundell was trapped dead in front for a duck.
Earlier, New Zealand's spin trio led the way as Bangladesh folded for 172.
Glenn Phillips (3-31), Mitchell Santner (3-65) and Ajaz Patel (2-54) shared eight wickets between them while Tim Southee cleaned up the tail.
Mushfiqur Rahim, meanwhile, was the first Bangladeshi batsman to be given out over obstructing the field, a dismissal that came at a critical moment for the visitors.
Mushfiqur (35) and Shahadat Hossain (31) had only begun to revive Bangladesh with a 57-run stand after the hosts collapsed to 47 for four.
Mushfiqur then had a brain-freeze, while other Bangladesh batters were sent packing through soft shots with the visitors pouncing on the mistakes.
Bangladesh lost four wickets each in the day's first two sessions. In an eventful sixth over, Bangladesh opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy (14) tried too many things in the day's first over of spin.
Patel started off with deliveries that spun and kept low, to which Joy tried everything including a wild slog. The wicket followed soon after, when Santner had Zakir Hasan (8) top-edging an attempted hoick towards long-on.
Within four balls, Patel had Mahmudul caught at short leg, catching the inside edge with a poke.
Mominul Haque (5) fell caught behind attempting a near-impossible cut shot against Patel as it became clear that batting was not going to be easy on this pitch.
Centurion on his captaincy debut in the last match, Najmul Hossain Shanto (9) tried to find a way out of trouble but lasted just 14 balls when his third attempt to reverse-sweep ended up in him being pinned lbw by Santner.
Mushfiqur and Shahadat then batted out the 13 overs before lunch with a little more ease, as Bangladesh went to lunch at 80 for 4. Both batters applied more commonsense than the previous batsmen and were expected to do so after lunch.
Forty-seven minutes into the second session, Mushfiqur did the unthinkable. After defending a Kyle Jamieson delivery in the 41st over, for reasons best known to him, Mushfiqur, who played 83 balls and struck four sixes and a six, tried to pat away the ball that was already a fair distance from his stumps.
New Zealand appealed immediately, and the TV umpire obliged with the obstructing the field decision.
Shahadat soon followed him back to the hutch in another 20 minutes with Phillips having him caught down the leg-side. He struck two fours in his 102-ball stay.
After Phillips removed Nurul for 7, Santner had Miraz caught at slip for 20, in the over before tea. Phillips added his third when he had Taijul pinned in front for 6.
The 15 wickets that fell on Wednesday is the most on the first day of a Test in Bangladesh, while the 13 taken by spinners is the joint-highest along with the India-Australia Indore Test earlier this year.
Leading the two-Test series 1-0 after the memorable win in Sylhet, the Tigers are looking to avoid defeat in this game to secure their first-ever series win against the Black Caps.