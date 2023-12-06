Mehidy, Taijul turn the screws on NZ after Tigers fold for 172

Spinners Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan Miraz took full advantage of the turning track in Mirpur and reduced New Zealand to 55 for 5 in response to the Tigers’ 172 all out on the opening day of the Mirpur Test.

Spin took 13 out of the 15 wickets that fell on the first day as the visitors sunk to 46 for five as Miraz snared three wickets with Taijul Islam grabbing two at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Play was called off at 4:16pm, at least 14 minutes before the scheduled end, due to bad light on a murky day in Dhaka.

Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Philips remained unbeaten on 12 and 5 respectively after the visitors ended up losing half their side in 49 minutes into their first innings.

Miraz went through the gates of opener Devon Conway (11) who was trying to leave an arm ball. Taijul removed Tom Latham (4) in the next over.

Taijul struck in his next over too, when Henry Nicholls (1) was caught at mid-on by Shoriful Islam.

Miraz then had two in three balls in the 12th over when Shahadat Hossain took a good catch at short-leg, to remove Kane Williamson (13). In the next ball, Tom Blundell was trapped dead in front for a duck.

Earlier, New Zealand's spin trio led the way as Bangladesh folded for 172.

Glenn Phillips (3-31), Mitchell Santner (3-65) and Ajaz Patel (2-54) shared eight wickets between them while Tim Southee cleaned up the tail.

Mushfiqur Rahim, meanwhile, was the first Bangladeshi batsman to be given out over obstructing the field, a dismissal that came at a critical moment for the visitors.

Mushfiqur (35) and Shahadat Hossain (31) had only begun to revive Bangladesh with a 57-run stand after the hosts collapsed to 47 for four.