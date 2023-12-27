Cummins leads Australia fightback after Pakistan take early honours

Off spinner Nathan Lyon also played a leading role in Australia's fightback, breaking an obdurate opening partnership between Imam-Ul-Haq and Shafique before returning to remove Shan Masood for 54.

Masood had played a gutsy captain's innings for his eighth test half century but frittered all his good work away when he tried to club the ball back over Lyon's head only to balloon it to Mitch Marsh at point.

Josh Hazlewood then chipped in to bowl Saud Shakeel for nine and Cummins returned late in the session to have Agha Salman caught behind for five.

Mohammad Rizwan was unbeaten on 29 at the close of play with Aamer Jamal two not out from 26 balls at the other end.

"I thought we bowled decently before tea without too much reward, they obviously batted quite well," said Cummins.

"It was good at the end there to get a few big wickets and we feel like we're well into their order now.

"I thought our batters did well to get over 300, I think the pitch is just going to get better and better."