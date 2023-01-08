Yadav makes batting easier for India team mates, says Pandya

The impact of Suryakumar Yadav's incendiary shotmaking makes batting easier for his India teammates, captain Hardik Pandya said after the team's T20 series victory against Sri Lanka in Rajkot.

Yadav, the top-ranked T20 batsman, smashed a 45-ball hundred in Saturday's decider against Sri Lanka and his unbeaten 112 powered India to an insurmountable 228-5.

Yadav became the only player to score three T20 hundreds batting at No. 3 or lower, helping India stretch their unbeaten home streak to 12 series.

"It makes my life very easy," Pandya said after India secured a 2-1 series victory. "The way he changes the game, the way he plays some shots, it actually breaks the morale of the bowler, which helps other batsmen as well."

Yadav's fearless shotmaking was in full display as he clobbered nine sixes, along with seven fours, in flattening Sri Lanka.