Mahmud shines as Tigers seamers skittle Ireland for 101

Hasan Mahmud (5-32), Taskin Ahmed (3-26) and Ebadot Hossain (2-29) shared all 10 wickets among themselves on a track where they were asked to bowl first at the Sylhet International Stadium on Thursday.

It was the first time Bangladesh seamers picked up all 10 wickets in a match, surpassing their previous best of eight.

For Ireland, it was a tough ask from the outset as both Mahmud and Taskin generated late outswing and reduced the visitors to 26 for 4 in the 10th over.