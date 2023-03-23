Mahmud shines as Tigers seamers skittle Ireland for 101

Hasan Mahmud earned his first five-wicket haul as Bangladesh produced a blitzing display of pace bowling to bowl Ireland out for a measly 101 in the final ODI in Sylhet.
Hasan Mahmud (5-32), Taskin Ahmed (3-26) and Ebadot Hossain (2-29) shared all 10 wickets among themselves on a track where they were asked to bowl first at the Sylhet International Stadium on Thursday.
It was the first time Bangladesh seamers picked up all 10 wickets in a match, surpassing their previous best of eight.
For Ireland, it was a tough ask from the outset as both Mahmud and Taskin generated late outswing and reduced the visitors to 26 for 4 in the 10th over.
Lorcan Tucker (28) and Curtis Campher (36) then put up resistance in a 42-run fifth wicket stand and became the only two Irish batters to reach double-digit figures.
But Ebadot then landed a double blow to dent any Irish hopes of a comeback.
Spinners Nasum Ahmed (0-11) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (0-3) were introduced late but little was asked of them as Mahmud mopped up the rest of the Irish batters to top off a dominating display.
Bangladesh: 1 Tamim Iqbal (capt), 2 Litton Das, 3 Najmul Hossain Shanto, 4 Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), 5 Shakib Al Hasan, 6 Towhid Hridoy, 7 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 8 Taskin Ahmed, 9, Ebadot Hossain, 10 Nasum Ahmed, 11 Mustafizur Rahman
Ireland: 1 Paul Stirling, 2 Stephen Doheny, 3 Andy Balbirnie (capt), 4 Harry Tector, 5 Lorcan Tucker (wk), 6 Matthew Humphreys, 7 George Dockrell, 8 Curtis Campher, 9 Andy McBrine, 10 Mark Adair, 11 Graham Hume