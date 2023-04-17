Mumbai's Suryakumar back among the runs in IPL as World Cup looms

Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav showed glimpses of his true quality in Sunday's match against Kolkata Knight Riders, calming the nerves of India fans who may have been doubting the batting lynchpin six months out from the Cricket World Cup on home soil.

Suryakumar, the world's top-ranked T20 batter, is expected to play a key role in India's campaign at the 50-overs tournament in October-November but the runs had dried up for the 32-year-old over the last couple of months.

Known for his audacious stroke-making, Suryakumar headed into Sunday's game with four first-ball ducks in his previous six innings, including three in a row in the one-day series against Australia last month.