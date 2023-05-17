Injured Archer out of Ashes, Bairstow replaces Foakes for Ireland Test

"It has been a frustrating and upsetting period for Jofra Archer," Rob Key, managing director for England men's cricket, said.

"He was making good progress until a recurrence of the elbow injury, which kept him out for an extended period previously.

"I'm sure we will see Jofra back to his best and winning games for England, whatever the format. Hopefully, sooner rather than later."

England especially want the speedster fully fit for their title defence at the 50-overs World Cup in India in October-November.

Bairstow will don the wicketkeeper's gloves after returning from a freak golf injury in September that kept him out of the T20 World Cup in Australia last year.

Ben Foakes was dropped to accommodate Bairstow, a key cog in England's ultra-aggressive 'Bazball' approach to test cricket, for the Ashes warm-up against Ireland at Lord's.