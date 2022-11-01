Sri Lanka knock out Afghanistan after Hasaranga, de Silva shine

Sri Lanka knocked Afghanistan out of the semi-final race at the T20 World Cup with a six-wicket victory in Brisbane on Tuesday, boosting their own chances of making the last four in the tournament.

Spinner Wanindu Hasaranga (3-13) led Sri Lanka's disciplined bowling as the Asia champions restricted Afghanistan to a modest 144-8 in the Group 1 contest at Gabba.

Dhananjaya de Silva smashed an unbeaten 64 to help the 2014 champions prevail with nine balls to spare and revive their campaign after back-to-back defeats by Australia and New Zealand.