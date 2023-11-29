Taijul four-for delivers Bangladesh hope for lead despite Williamson ton

Bangladesh spinner Taijul Islam has spun up four wickets to put his team in a good position to grab a lead in the first innings, trumping a century from Kane Williamson on the second day of Sylhet Test.

Taijul snared 4 for 89, including the wickets of Williamson (104) and Daryl Mitchell (41), to provide impetus to the hosts, who were bowled out for 310 early on Wednesday.

In the dying light, Taijul snared the wicket of Ish Sodhi to leave New Zealand reeling on 266 for 8 at stumps, still trailing Bangladesh by 44 runs.