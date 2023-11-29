    বাংলা

    Taijul four-for delivers Bangladesh hope for lead despite Williamson ton

    The southpaw’s four-wicket haul leaves New Zealand trailing Bangladesh by 44 runs on the second day

    Sports Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 29 Nov 2023, 11:46 AM
    Updated : 29 Nov 2023, 11:46 AM

    Bangladesh spinner Taijul Islam has spun up four wickets to put his team in a good position to grab a lead in the first innings, trumping a century from Kane Williamson on the second day of Sylhet Test.

    Taijul snared 4 for 89, including the wickets of Williamson (104) and Daryl Mitchell (41), to provide impetus to the hosts, who were bowled out for 310 early on Wednesday.

    In the dying light, Taijul snared the wicket of Ish Sodhi to leave New Zealand reeling on 266 for 8 at stumps, still trailing Bangladesh by 44 runs.

    After the Black Caps came out to bat, Taijul and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (1-57) sent Tom Latham (21) and Devon Conway (12) packing in the first session, when New Zealand scored 78 for 2.

    Williamson then paired in a 54-run stand with Henry Nicholls (19) before the latter feathered Shoriful Islam (1-44). Another 66-run partnership between Mitchell and Williamson pushed New Zealand past 150 in the second session.

    But Taijul found the breakthrough by drawing Mitchell forward and spinning away sharply for a stumping. Williamson then stitched 78 runs with Glenn Phillips (42) to send the visitors past 250 in the third session.

    Mominul Haque (1-2) disposed of Phillips before Taijul went through the gates of Williamson, who had struck 11 boundaries by then. His 29th Test hundred drew him level with Australia great Don Bradman and India stalwart Virat Kohli.

