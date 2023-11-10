    বাংলা

    S Africa wrap up World Cup group stage with win over spirited Afghanistan

    Afghanistan wrapped up their best ever World Cup campaign with four wins and also sealed a place in the Champions Trophy

    Reuters
    Published : 10 Nov 2023, 04:45 PM
    Updated : 10 Nov 2023, 04:45 PM

    South Africa saw off a spirited fightback from Afghanistan to win by five wickets with 15 balls to spare in their final World Cup group game and consolidate second place in the standings.

    South Africa have 14 points from their nine games, two points ahead of Australia who play Bangladesh on Saturday while Afghanistan are sixth.

    Both South Africa and Australia have already qualified for the semi-finals, with the two teams set to play each other in Kolkata on Thursday.

    "They say winning is a habit so we want to take that momentum through, we take a lot of confidence," South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma said.

    "We did something differently today, we normally bat first but we batted second. To get over the line in that manner will give us confidence.

    "We'd like to be playing here again (in the final) in front of a full capacity crowd. But there's a hurdle we have to get over first against Australia in Kolkata."

    Afghanistan opted to bat first but they failed to build partnerships as South Africa picked up wickets regularly.

    The Asian side posted 244 in 50 overs on the back of Azmatullah Omarzai's unbeaten knock of 97, which included seven boundaries and three sixes.

    Azmatullah was alone in putting up a fight and the all-rounder looked destined for a first ODI century but finished three short as Kagiso Rabada conceded just three runs in the final over.

    Gerald Coetzee was the pick of the South African bowlers with figures of 4-44 while Quinton De Kock finished with six catches to tie the record for most wicketkeeping dismissals in a World Cup match.

    In response, De Kock set up the chase with a breezy 41 that took him to the top of the tournament's scoring charts on 591 runs but they were in a spot of bother at 182-5.

    But Rassie van der Dussen (76 not out) guided the Proteas home, stitching together a 65-run partnership with Andile Phehlukwayo, who smashed the winning runs with a massive six over deep mid wicket in the 48th over.

    "In any chase there has to be an anchor, we had a lovely platform and that made it easy for me to come in and assess the conditions," Van der Dussen said.

    "We've seen what our batting lineup can do... We got some good partnerships in the middle there."

    Afghanistan wrapped up their best ever World Cup campaign with four wins and also sealed a place in the Champions Trophy.

    Skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi said the tournament was a good learning experience as the team, once considered World Cup minnows, delivered some surprise wins.

    "We gave a good message to the world, we played big teams and fought till the end," he said.

    "I'm proud of what our batsmen did in this tournament, we were struggling before the tournament... It's a positive thing looking to the future.

    "Everyone knows we have a good spin department, but if we carry the momentum of what we did with the bat, we will be a very good side."

    RELATED STORIES
    ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - Pakistan v South Africa - M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, India - October 27, 2023 South Africa's David Miller in action REUTERS/Samuel Rajkumar
    Miller confident SA can ace the chase in World Cup
    The top half of their batting order had been in red-hot form before they were skittled for just 83 against India
    Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - Australia v Afghanistan - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India – Nov 7, 2023 Australia's Glenn Maxwell celebrates after the match REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
    Maxwell reflects on 'greatest' ODI innings
    "It was great fun. It just felt like it was me and Patty (Cummins) just having fun out there," he told reporters
    Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - India v South Africa - Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India – Nov 5, 2023 India's Virat Kohli celebrates with Mohammed Shami after the match
    South Africa put mauling by India behind them
    India dominated the game from the first ball as they posted 326 for five on a tricky wicket, before skittling South Africa for 83
    ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - England v Australia - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - November 4, 2023 England's Jos Buttler in action before losing his wicket, caught by Australia's Cameron Green off the bowling of Adam Zampa REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
    My form hurt England, Buttler says after World Cup exit
    The 2019 champions were eliminated after their sixth defeat in seven matches

    Opinion

    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp
    G7's political relevance at stake over Israel-Gaza response
    As baby boomers retire, German businesses turn to robots
    The plight of Palestine