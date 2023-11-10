S Africa wrap up World Cup group stage with win over spirited Afghanistan

South Africa saw off a spirited fightback from Afghanistan to win by five wickets with 15 balls to spare in their final World Cup group game and consolidate second place in the standings.

South Africa have 14 points from their nine games, two points ahead of Australia who play Bangladesh on Saturday while Afghanistan are sixth.

Both South Africa and Australia have already qualified for the semi-finals, with the two teams set to play each other in Kolkata on Thursday.

"They say winning is a habit so we want to take that momentum through, we take a lot of confidence," South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma said.

"We did something differently today, we normally bat first but we batted second. To get over the line in that manner will give us confidence.