Former Australia captain Paine retires from first-class cricket

Former Australia Test captain Tim Paine ended his cricket career on Friday after Tasmania's Sheffield Shield match against Queensland ended in a draw at the Bellerive Oval.

Wicketkeeper Paine played 35 Tests for Australia, including 23 as skipper after Steve Smith was stripped of the role following a ball-tampering scandal during the team's 2018 tour of South Africa.

Paine quit the Test captaincy in November 2021 following revelations that he was investigated in 2018 for sending lewd text messages to a female former receptionist at state governing body Cricket Tasmania.