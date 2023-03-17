    বাংলা

    Former Australia captain Paine retires from first-class cricket

    The 38-year-old was given a guard of honour as he left Bellerive Oval and Tasmania captain Jordan Silk confirmed the former skipper ended his first-class career

    Reuters
    Published : 17 March 2023, 08:30 AM
    Updated : 17 March 2023, 08:30 AM

    Former Australia Test captain Tim Paine ended his cricket career on Friday after Tasmania's Sheffield Shield match against Queensland ended in a draw at the Bellerive Oval.

    Wicketkeeper Paine played 35 Tests for Australia, including 23 as skipper after Steve Smith was stripped of the role following a ball-tampering scandal during the team's 2018 tour of South Africa.

    Paine quit the Test captaincy in November 2021 following revelations that he was investigated in 2018 for sending lewd text messages to a female former receptionist at state governing body Cricket Tasmania.

    He subsequently withdrew from the game and took a mental health break for nearly a year before returning to play domestic cricket.

    The 38-year-old, who also played 35 One-Day Internationals, was given a guard of honour as he left Bellerive Oval and Tasmania captain Jordan Silk confirmed Paine had ended his first-class career.

    "He's been a phenomenal player," Silk said.

    "It's an incredible effort to have the longevity that he's had. He's certainly going to be missed behind the stumps.

    "I'm sure a lot of guys who are playing now will say that there will never be another keeper as good as Tim Paine in Australia. So we've been incredibly blessed down here."

    RELATED STORIES
    England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff during a training session before the fifth Ashes cricket Test against Australia at the Oval in London August 18, 2009.
    Flintoff lucky to be alive: son
    The former England allrounder’s injuries were not thought to be life-threatening, BBC says
    FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Fourth Test - England v India - The Oval, London, Britain - Sept 4, 2021 India's Rohit Sharma in action.
    Rohit wants India to be 'brave' in Ahmedabad
    Rohit said cameos like Iyer's, who briefly lifted the pressure smashing five boundaries in the last Test, could prove decisive in low-scoring matches
    England's Joe Root during an interview after the match against South Africa at The Oval, London, Britain on September 12, 2022.
    Root shrugs off identity crisis with unbeaten ton
    Root helped kick off England's sparkling run under Stokes by scoring a mountain of runs against New Zealand and India in the home summer
    India's Cheteshwar Pujara in action during the fourth Test between England and India at The Oval, London, Britain on September 4, 2021.
    Slow but steady, Pujara constructs another Test hundred
    It has been a rollercoaster journey for the 35-year-old, whose batting, built around a watertight defence, is something of an anachronism

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher