    Narine the first recipient of slow-overs red card

    The CPL introduced the red card for a fielding side that was found to be behind schedule at the start of the final over of an innings

    Reuters
    Published : 28 August 2023, 05:23 AM
    Updated : 28 August 2023, 05:23 AM

    Trinbago Knight Riders became the first cricket team to receive a red card on Sunday, with Sunil Narine paying the penalty for his team's slow overs-rate in a Caribbean Premier League (CPL) match.

    CPL organisers introduced a slew of measures to tackle the problem of slow-over rates this season, including a red card for a fielding side found to be behind schedule at the start of the final over of an innings.

    The sanction means a team loses a player selected by the captain and must have six fielders inside the circle.

    The issue of slow over-rates has plagued the game, with matches often spilling over their stipulated time. The governing International Cricket Council (ICC) has introduced fines for international teams found behind schedule in all three formats and also docks World Test Championship points.

    The Knight Riders were left with 10 men for the final over their match against the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots but still prevailed by six wickets, their first victory in three matches.

    Narine had completed his quota of four overs, with figures of 24-3, before he was withdrawn for the final over of the Patriots' innings, which yielded 18 runs.

    Nicholas Pooran's 61 off 32 balls laid the foundation for the Knight Riders' successful chase before captain Kieron Pollard (37) and Andre Russell (23) took them home with 17 balls remaining at Warner Park in Basseterre.

    Pollard was unhappy with the overs-rate penalty.

    "To be honest, it will take away the hard work everyone has done," he said. "We are like the pawns and we are going to do what we are told.

    "We are going to play as fast as we can. If you are penalised for 30-45 seconds in a tournament like this, it is absolutely ridiculous."

