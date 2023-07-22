A dramatic last-over craw sees Bangladesh Women sharing the series trophy with India

The Bangladesh Women’s ODI series against India has ended in a thrilling tie, with both sides sharing the trophy.

India needed only three runs to win in the final over of the match. The first two deliveries from Marufa Akter led to singles that tied the game. Then Meghna Singh edged the third ball to the keeper, ending the series with a tie.

As the scheduled time for the game had passed, the match did not go to a Super Over tiebreaker.

Instead, the two teams – level 1-1 in the series – shared the trophy.

Fargana Hoque made history earlier in the game by scoring the first-ever ODI century by the Bangladesh women’s national team.

Her 107, aided by opening partner Shamima Sultana (52), powered Bangladesh to a respectable total of 225/4 at the end of 50 overs.

Sneha Rana was the best of India’s bowling attack, picking up 2-45.