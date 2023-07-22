A dramatic last-over craw sees Bangladesh Women sharing the series trophy with India

The Bangladesh Women’s ODI series against India has ended in a thrilling tie, with both sides sharing the trophy.
India needed only three runs to win in the final over of the match. The first two deliveries from Marufa Akter led to singles that tied the game. Then Meghna Singh edged the third ball to the keeper, ending the series with a tie.
As the scheduled time for the game had passed, the match did not go to a Super Over tiebreaker.
Instead, the two teams – level 1-1 in the series – shared the trophy.
Fargana Hoque made history earlier in the game by scoring the first-ever ODI century by the Bangladesh women’s national team.
Her 107, aided by opening partner Shamima Sultana (52), powered Bangladesh to a respectable total of 225/4 at the end of 50 overs.
Sneha Rana was the best of India’s bowling attack, picking up 2-45.
Bangladesh picked up a couple of early wickets to put India on the backfoot, but opener Smriti Mandhana (59) and Harleen Deol (77) fought their way back into the match.
As the match neared its end, India seemed firmly in control. Two run-outs in the 42nd over, including Deol, left India at 192/6, needing 34 runs from 48 balls.
Four tense but steady overs followed before Rabeya Khatun trapped Amanjout Kaur in front of the stumps for an lbw.
Then Nahida Akter picked up two more wickets in the 48th over to leave the match teetering on a knife’s edge. India needed 9 runs to win from 12 balls, with one wicket in hand.
When Meghna Singh slogged a boundary to deep midwicket, it seemed like all was lost.
Then, with the scores level, Marufa Akter bowled a length ball outside off and Meghna’s cut was edged to the keeper, ending the game in a draw.
Nahida Akter was the best of Bangladesh’s bowlers, picking up 3-37.
Harleen Deol, who scored 77 off 108, was judged Player of the Match. Fargana was named Player of the Series for scoring 181 runs in three matches.