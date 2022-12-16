    বাংলা

    Bangladesh 150 all out v India in Chattogram

    Only Mushfiqur Rahim managed to surpass 25 runs

    Published : 16 Dec 2022, 05:04 AM
    Bangladesh were all out for 150 in their first innings, conceding a lead of 254, on day three of the opening Test against India in Chattogram on Friday.

    Only Mushfiqur Rahim (28) and Mehidy Hasan (25) managed 25 or more for Bangladesh, who were spared the ignominy of the follow on as India opted to bat and set a target instead.

    Spinner Kuldeep Yadav was pick of the Indian bowlers claiming 5-40.

    The second and final Test is scheduled in Mirpur from Thursday.

