Babar-Iftikhar onslaught powers Pakistan to 342-6

A masterclass of a century from Babar Azam, complemented by a blazing ton from Iftikhar Ahmed in a double century stand, has propelled Pakistan to a daunting 342 for 6 against newcomers Nepal in the opening game of the Asia Cup.

After choosing to bat first, Babar hammered 151 off 131 balls while Iftikhar bludgeoned an unbeaten 109 off 71 in a colossal 214-run fifth wicket stand off only 131 balls in Multan on Wednesday.