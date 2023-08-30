Babar-Iftikhar onslaught powers Pakistan to 342-6

A masterclass of a century from Babar Azam, complemented by a blazing ton from Iftikhar Ahmed in a double century stand, has propelled Pakistan to a daunting 342 for 6 against newcomers Nepal in the opening game of the Asia Cup.
After choosing to bat first, Babar hammered 151 off 131 balls while Iftikhar bludgeoned an unbeaten 109 off 71 in a colossal 214-run fifth wicket stand off only 131 balls in Multan on Wednesday.
Iftikhar brought up his maiden ODI century in style with a cut past wide third slip to send the partisan home crowd in raptures.
Reduced to 124 for 4 at one stage, the pair got into the groove to set up a late flourish and blasted eight sixes and 25 fours between them to power Pakistan to the staggering total. They smashed 125 in the last 10 overs.
A fatigued Babar departed in the last over when he holed out to mid-off.
For Nepal, Sompal Kami, Karan KC and Sandeep Lamichhane chipped in with a wicket each.