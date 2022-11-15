    বাংলা

    England hoping to 'unretire' Stokes in time for 50-over World Cup

    England coach Matthew Mott said Test captain Stokes would be welcomed back to the ODI squad with open arms

    Reuters
    Published : 15 Nov 2022, 11:15 AM
    Updated : 15 Nov 2022, 11:15 AM

    England are hoping Ben Stokes might reconsider his retirement from one-day internationals and help the team defend their 50-over World Cup title next year.

    The talismanic all-rounder, who batted England to victory in the T20 World Cup final against Pakistan on Sunday, retired from one-day cricket in July, citing the "unsustainable" rigour of playing all formats.

    England coach Matthew Mott said Test captain Stokes would be welcomed back to the ODI squad with open arms.

    "When he spoke to me about his ODI retirement one of the first things I said was that I'd back any decision he made, but I said to him he didn't necessarily have to retire, he could just not play 50-overs for a while," Mott told British media.

    "And I said: 'You could always unretire.'

    "That's his decision. It's going to be a World Cup year and we don't play much T20 cricket for a while, but it will be up to him. The more we can get him is great."

    Stokes was also the hero of England's maiden 50-over World Cup triumph in 2019, when he hit an unbeaten 84 in the tense final win over New Zealand.

    England defend their 50-over title in India in October/November next year.

    RELATED STORIES
    Sri Lanka v South Africa -Second Test Match - Colombo, Sri Lanka - July 23, 2018 - South Africa's Theunis de Bruyn (L) celebrates his century next to Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
    South Africa recall De Bruyn for Australia Tests
    The Proteas will be without regular number three Keegan Petersen, who is sidelined with a hamstring injury
    Babar proud of Pakistan's fight, says Afridi injury cost them final
    Babar says Afridi injury cost them final
    Pakistan strung together four victories on the trot to make the final but managed a meagre 137-8 after being put in to bat on a tricky track
    England needed 41 runs in their last five overs to win the T20 World Cup.
    World Cup final: Stokes, Curran bring England T20 World Cup glory
    His half-century pushes England past a gritty Pakistan in a low-scoring final
    Stokes steers England to second T20 World Cup title
    Stokes steers England to second T20 WC title
    England become the first nation to hold both global white ball titles, having won the 50-over World Cup on home soil in 2019

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher