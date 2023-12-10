Forde gets first Windies T20 call up for England series

West Indies have named seamer Matthew Forde in their T20 squad for the first time as part of a 15-man squad to face England in the first three matches of this month's five-game series.

The 21-year-old Barbadian recently received his first ODI call-up for the three-match series against England which concludes later on Saturday.

All-rounder Sherfane Rutherford returns to the squad for the first time since January 2020, while Gudakesh Motie, who missed the India series in August through injury, is also included.