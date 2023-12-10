    বাংলা

    Forde gets first Windies T20 call up for England series

    The 21-year-old Barbadian recently received his first ODI call-up for the three-match series against England

    Reuters
    Published : 10 Dec 2023, 12:25 PM
    Updated : 10 Dec 2023, 12:25 PM

    West Indies have named seamer Matthew Forde in their T20 squad for the first time as part of a 15-man squad to face England in the first three matches of this month's five-game series.

    The 21-year-old Barbadian recently received his first ODI call-up for the three-match series against England which concludes later on Saturday.

    All-rounder Sherfane Rutherford returns to the squad for the first time since January 2020, while Gudakesh Motie, who missed the India series in August through injury, is also included.

    All-rounder Andre Russell, who last featured for West Indies at the 2021 T20 World Cup, is another player back in the squad.

    This will be West Indies' last home T20 series in 2023 ahead of co-hosting the World Cup with the United States in June.

    "We have selected a squad that we think gives us the best chance of success in that tournament. We will continue to assess in the lead up to the competition," lead selector Desmond Haynes said ahead of the Dec. 12 to 21 series.

    Squad:

    Rovman Powell (Captain), Shai Hope (Vice-Captain), Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd

    RELATED STORIES
    West Indies Cricket
    Forde, Carty power Windies to victory over England
    This is their first home ODI series victory over England since 1998
    Win over Windies can be turning point for England - Livingstone
    Win over Windies can be turning point for England: Livingstone
    Looking to put their disappointing World Cup title defence behind, England were beaten in the opener against Windies
    Farmers gather piles of cotton after picking them at a cotton farm in Korhogo, Ivory Coast November 21, 2023.
    West Africa counts on chemicals to curb new cotton pest
    Production across West and Central Africa's 10 cotton-growing countries is forecast to hit 4.9 million 480-pound bales in 2023-24 - a 22% rebound from the previous marketing season
    Cricket - Second One Day International - South Africa v West Indies - Buffalo Park, East London, South Africa – Mar 18, 2023 West Indies' Shai Hope in action
    Hope seals West Indies win against England
    Set 326 for victory, captain Hope anchored the West Indies reply and then produced some savage hitting to guide his team home

    Opinion

    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron