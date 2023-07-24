    বাংলা

    India legend Madan Lal calls for strict action over Harmanpreet's 'pathetic behaviour' against Bangladesh

    Neither the BCCI or the ICC has issued any statement over her actions during and after the game

    Sports Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 24 July 2023, 10:49 AM
    Updated : 24 July 2023, 10:49 AM

    Former Indian all-rounder and World Cup-winner Madan Lal has called for strict action against Harmanpreet Kaur as he lambasted the captain of the women's national team for her "pathetic behaviour" against Bangladesh.

    Harmanpreet’s actions and post-match gestures towards the Bangladesh team drew the spotlight away from the home team that managed to hold the Asian giants to a 1-1 ODI series draw, the Hindustan Times reports.

    Bangladesh scripted a stunning turnaround in the last ODI to end it in a tie, bringing the series to a 1-1 stalemate after winning the rain-hit opener.

    Taking to Twitter, Madan wrote: “Harmanpreet’s behaviour against the Bangladesh women’s team was pathetic. She is not bigger than the game. She got a very bad name for Indian cricket. BCCI should take very strict disciplinary action,” he tweeted.

    Harmanpreet, who smashed her stumps in frustration after being given lbw, later voiced her disagreements over some of the umpiring calls in the decider. She also later mocked the Bangladesh team forcing the players to boycott the joint photograph session.

    There were two other instances where India batters were let down by contentious calls, the report added.

    The 34-year-old criticised the umpires in the post-match chat before disrespecting the Bangladesh players during the photo session with the trophy.

    In a video that went viral a day after the match, the India skipper could clearly be seen calling the umpires to join in as well, implying them to be part of the Bangladesh team.

    Feeling insulted by this, Nigar Sultana, the Bangladesh skipper, urged her players to walk away.

    Speaking of Harmanpreet's behaviour, Nigar criticised the India captain as well. She said: "It is totally her problem. I have nothing to do with it. As a player, she could have shown better manners. I can't tell you what happened, but it didn't feel right to be there [for the photograph] with my team. It wasn't the right environment. That's why we went back. Cricket is a game of discipline and respect."

    The BCCI and ICC are yet to issue any statement over the incident, but reports claim that she is likely to be fined 75 percent of match fees and handed demerit points as well.

    Credit: Alamy via Reuters Connect
