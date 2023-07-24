India legend Madan Lal calls for strict action over Harmanpreet's 'pathetic behaviour' against Bangladesh

Former Indian all-rounder and World Cup-winner Madan Lal has called for strict action against Harmanpreet Kaur as he lambasted the captain of the women's national team for her "pathetic behaviour" against Bangladesh.

Harmanpreet’s actions and post-match gestures towards the Bangladesh team drew the spotlight away from the home team that managed to hold the Asian giants to a 1-1 ODI series draw, the Hindustan Times reports.

Bangladesh scripted a stunning turnaround in the last ODI to end it in a tie, bringing the series to a 1-1 stalemate after winning the rain-hit opener.

Taking to Twitter, Madan wrote: “Harmanpreet’s behaviour against the Bangladesh women’s team was pathetic. She is not bigger than the game. She got a very bad name for Indian cricket. BCCI should take very strict disciplinary action,” he tweeted.