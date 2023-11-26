    বাংলা

    England's Root follows Stokes in skipping IPL 2024

    The 32-year-old said he “needs a break” after the ODI World Cup

    Reuters
    Published : 26 Nov 2023, 12:18 PM
    Updated : 26 Nov 2023, 12:18 PM

    Joe Root has opted out of next year's Indian Premier League (IPL), his franchise said, following his England team mate Ben Stokes, who made himself unavailable for the T20 league, citing workload.

    Root played just three matches for Rajasthan Royals in his IPL debut this year, and Rob Key, managing director of England's men's cricket had said the 32-year-old "needs a break" after the 50-overs World Cup in India.

    "During our retention conversations, Joe informed us of his decision to not take part in IPL 2024," Kumar Sangakkara, Rajasthan's director of cricket said in a statement on Saturday.

    "Even in a short span of time, Joe was able to create such a positive impact on the franchise and the players around him.

    "His energy around the group and the experience he brought to the Royals will be missed. We respect his decision totally and wish him success in everything he does."

    The franchise thanked Root for guiding the likes of Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag and Yashasvi Jaiswal at Rajasthan.

    Australia's World Cup winning captain Pat Cummins and his bowling colleague Mitchell Starc have decided to return to IPL and will be part of the Dec 19 player auction in Dubai.

    RELATED STORIES
    Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - England v Australia - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India – Nov 4, 2023 Australia's Pat Cummins in action REUTERS/Andrew Boyers/File Photo
    Cummins unsure of future as Australia ODI skipper
    Test skipper Cummins took on the ODI role with an eye firmly on the World Cup when Aaron Finch retired from the format last year
    Six England World Cup players retained for Caribbean tour
    England retain 6 WC players for Caribbean tour
    Stokes will undergo surgery on a troublesome knee after the World Cup
    ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - England v Pakistan - Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India - November 11, 2023 England's Jos Buttler walks after losing his wicket REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
    England’s poor WC doesn’t mean ‘huge clear-out’: Buttler
    England ended their World Cup run on seventh and secured a spot in the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan
    ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - England Practice - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - November 2, 2023 England's Joe Root during practice
    England better 'man for man' than Australia: Root
    England have only a mathematical chance of making the semis and a loss to their Ashes rivals will end their title defence

    Opinion

    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron
    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp
    Mideast powers play complex politics amid raging Gaza war
    Peter Apps