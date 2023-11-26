England's Root follows Stokes in skipping IPL 2024

Joe Root has opted out of next year's Indian Premier League (IPL), his franchise said, following his England team mate Ben Stokes, who made himself unavailable for the T20 league, citing workload.

Root played just three matches for Rajasthan Royals in his IPL debut this year, and Rob Key, managing director of England's men's cricket had said the 32-year-old "needs a break" after the 50-overs World Cup in India.

"During our retention conversations, Joe informed us of his decision to not take part in IPL 2024," Kumar Sangakkara, Rajasthan's director of cricket said in a statement on Saturday.