Bangladesh cricketers return home after dismal World Cup campaign

Bangladesh cricketers have returned home after their depressing performance in the World Cup in India.

The plane carrying the players and Head Coach Chandika Hathurusingha arrived in the Shahjalal International Airport of Dhaka around 9:45am on Sunday, a day after they lost their last match to Australia.

They made a quick getaway from the airport for home without facing the media.

Fast-bowling Coach Allan Donald, who decided not to extend his contract, is going back home to South Africa.

Analyst Shrinivas Chandrasekaran has decided to stay back at home while the rest of the coaching staff got a short break.

After two wins in their first World Cup in 1999, Bangladesh got only 2 points in the next tournament, thanks to a rained-out match.