Bangladesh cricketers return home after dismal World Cup campaign

Bangladesh cricketers have returned home after their depressing performance in the World Cup in India.
The plane carrying the players and Head Coach Chandika Hathurusingha arrived in the Shahjalal International Airport of Dhaka around 9:45am on Sunday, a day after they lost their last match to Australia.
They made a quick getaway from the airport for home without facing the media.
Fast-bowling Coach Allan Donald, who decided not to extend his contract, is going back home to South Africa.
Analyst Shrinivas Chandrasekaran has decided to stay back at home while the rest of the coaching staff got a short break.
After two wins in their first World Cup in 1999, Bangladesh got only 2 points in the next tournament, thanks to a rained-out match.
In the next four World Cup campaigns, the Tigers secured at least three wins each.
With hopes to secure a spot in the semi-finals this time, the Tigers won only two out of nine matches to become the first to be out of the showpiece event while Afghanistan and the Netherlands shone brightly despite elimination.
Defending champions England, and former champions Pakistan and Sri Lanka also failed to reach the semis, where hosts India will face New Zealand. Australia and South Africa will fight for the other spot in the final match.
The Tigers are getting little rest after the World Cup as New Zealand are set to arrive in Dhaka on Nov 21 for a two-match Test series. After the first match starting on Nov 28 in Sylhet, the second will be held in Dhaka from Dec 6.