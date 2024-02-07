    বাংলা

    Bumrah becomes first Indian pacer to top Test rankings after Visakhapatnam heroics

    The 30-year-old claimed nine wickets in his reverse swing masterclass to secure India's series-levelling victory by 106 runs

    Reuters
    Published : 7 Feb 2024, 03:16 PM
    Updated : 7 Feb 2024, 03:16 PM

    Jasprit Bumrah became the first Indian pace bowler to top the official world Test rankings following his match-winning display in the second test against England in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

    The 30-year-old claimed nine wickets in his reverse swing masterclass to secure India's series-levelling victory by 106 runs.

    It helped him leapfrog Australia's Pat Cummins, South African Kagiso Rabada and team mate Ravichandran Ashwin in the official rankings, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement on Wednesday.

    India spinners Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Bishan Singh Bedi had earlier topped the Test rankings for bowlers.

    Bumrah was adjudged player of the match in Visakhapatnam ahead of team mate Yashasvi Jaiswal, who smashed his maiden test double hundred in that match.

    Left-handed opener Jaiswal moved up 37 places to 29th in the Test batting rankings led by New Zealand stalwart Kane Williamson.

    India's third test against England scheduled in Rajkot begins on Feb 15.

    RELATED STORIES
    Second Test - India v England - Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, India - February 5, 2024 India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after successfully appealing for the lbw wicket of England's Jonny Bairstow
    Bazball meets its match in the 'magic' of Bumrah
    Bumrah went wide off the crease to create angles and operated with pinpoint accuracy to torment the batters
    India v England - Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, India - February 5, 2024 India players celebrate after third umpire confirms the wicket of England's Ben Stokes, run out by Shreyas Iyer REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
    Ashwin, Bumrah bowl India to series-levelling victory
    Bumrah's 9-wicket match haul in a spin-dominated contest earned him the player-of-the-match award
    Second Test - India v England - Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, India - February 3, 2024 India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England's James Anderson REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
    Bumrah's masterclass puts India in charge
    He turned the match on its head and England are all out for 253 conceding a first-innings lead of 143
    India put proud home record on the line against flamboyant England
    India put proud home record on the line against England
    Kohli will miss the first two matches due to personal reasons and the late development has left India wondering how they will replace arguably the best batter of this era

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps