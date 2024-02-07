Bumrah becomes first Indian pacer to top Test rankings after Visakhapatnam heroics

Jasprit Bumrah became the first Indian pace bowler to top the official world Test rankings following his match-winning display in the second test against England in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

The 30-year-old claimed nine wickets in his reverse swing masterclass to secure India's series-levelling victory by 106 runs.

It helped him leapfrog Australia's Pat Cummins, South African Kagiso Rabada and team mate Ravichandran Ashwin in the official rankings, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement on Wednesday.