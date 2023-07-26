Australia's Warner laughs off early retirement talks

Australia opener David Warner has dismissed suggestions he and Steve Smith are going to quit Test cricket after the final Ashes contest against England beginning at the Oval on Thursday.

Warner has expressed his desire to play his last Test in Sydney against Pakistan in January next year though he wants to play on until the 2024 Twenty20 World Cup.

Australia have already retained the Ashes urn taking a 2-1 lead heading into the final Test, and former England captain Michael Vaughan is among those who believe the duo could exit after the match at the Oval.

Warner, talking to reporters on the eve of the match, called it a "joke".