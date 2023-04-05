NZ thrash Sri Lanka in second T20 to level series

Adam Milne's five-wicket haul and Tim Seifert's unbeaten 79 set up New Zealand's nine-wicket victory in the second Twenty20 International against Sri Lanka on Wednesday, with the match also earning female umpire Kim Cotton a place in history.

Seifert smashed six sixes in his 43-ball blitz as New Zealand romped home with 5.2 overs to spare to level the three-match series and gain a psychological edge ahead of Saturday's decider in Queenstown.

Auckland-born Cotton became the first female umpire to stand in a men's international match between two International Cricket Council full-member countries.