Kohli record ton in vain as Mumbai pip Bangalore to final IPL playoff spot

"Obviously very disappointing," said Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis. "From our batting perspective, our top four contributed really well. We missed a few runs consistently throughout the season especially in the back-end of the innings,"

Bangalore had their qualification fate in their own hands and looked on course for victory on Sunday after Kohli scored 101 runs off 61 balls - his second century in as many games.

The 34-year-old's unbeaten knock, which saw him better Chris Gayle's record of six IPL centuries, propelled Bangalore to a total of 197-5, though Noor Ahmad picked up two wickets to slow their momentum.

Gujarat made a poor start to their chase as they lost Wriddhiman Saha cheaply, but Shubman Gill and Vijay Shankar combined for a massive partnership of 123 runs to wrest back control of the contest from Bangalore.