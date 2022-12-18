Australia beat South Africa by six wickets in two-day farce

"There's just been too much variation in favour of the bowlers," former Australia captain Allan Border said on Fox Sports' coverage, rating the pitch a "three out of 10".

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon was more charitable.

"The wicket, everyone's probably saying it's probably too much but it just shows the quality of bowlers that are running around out here," he said.

It was only the second Test win in Australia in two days, the other nearly a century ago when the hosts beat the West Indies at the Melbourne Cricket Ground during the 1930/31 series.

Australia's batsmen handled the conditions marginally better, with Travis Head named Player of the Match for scoring a swashbuckling 92 before the hosts were bowled out before lunch for 218 in their first innings.

Head rated it one of the most challenging innings he had played.

"The (Australia) bowlers did an incredible job to keep the chase low," said Head, who was caught behind for a duck in the second innings.

Australia had South Africa at three for two by lunch, then 66 for seven by tea on day two, with only Temba Bavuma (29) and Khaya Zondo able to conjure resistance.

The pair combined for a 42-run partnership before Lyon trapped Bavuma lbw.

Zondo battled on to finish 36 not out after running out of partners.

Australia's third seamer Scott Boland hastened the Proteas' defeat by dismissing wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne and all-rounder Marco Jansen for ducks in three balls.

South Africa will wonder what might have been had they set Australia another 50 runs to chase.

As it was, they gave Australia's struggling opener David Warner another blow to his confidence before the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, with Rabada having him caught in the slips for three after dismissing him for a duck on day one.